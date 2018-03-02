Beyoncé And Jay-Z Go Bar For Bar On “Top Off” [NEW MUSIC]

Beyoncé fans can throw their wigs in the sky in jubilation because the Queen is BACK. The “Formation” singer joined her husband Jay-Z and Future for DJ Khaled‘s latest single “Top Off” and Bey might have outrapped Hov on the track. “If they tryna party with the queen, they gon’ have to sign a non-disclosure!” she says on the track. The fact Bey rhymed “Freaknik” with “Free Meek” while Hov is rhyming about living out Prince’s “Raspberry Beret” is just … GOALS.

Stream the track below!

