JR Smith Threw a Bowl of Soup at Damon Jones, Served 1 Game Suspension

JR Smith did not play in Cleveland’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers last night and today it was revealed why. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Dave McMenamin, JR was suspended for one game for throwing a bowl of soup at Cavs assistant coach Damon Jones.Jones, who played for the Cavs from 2005-08, has been with the Cavs organization since 2014 when he started out as an assistant coach with the Canton Charge, Cleveland’s G League affiliate, before making his way onto Tyronn Lue’s staff, according to ESPN.