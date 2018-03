JR Smith Threw a Bowl of Soup at Damon Jones, Served 1 Game Suspension

Via | HotNewHipHop

JR Smith did not play in Cleveland’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers last night and today it was revealed why. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Dave McMenamin , JR was suspended for one game for throwing a bowl of soup at Cavs assistant coach Damon Jones.Jones, who played for the Cavs from 2005-08, has been with the Cavs organization since 2014 when he started out as an assistant coach with the Canton Charge, Cleveland’s G League affiliate, before making his way onto Tyronn Lue’s staff, according to ESPN

