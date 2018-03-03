Blac Youngsta talks about connecting with, and getting co-signed by his favorite artist, Yo Gotti. He recalls meeting Gotti after hearing that he was shooting a music video, he went, only to find Gotti by himself. He explains how he came through with positive energy and took over the shoot, which started a friendship between them.
Blac Youngsta also talks about who he does it for, and why he’s glad that certain people were cut out of his life before he made it big. He shares a little bit of advice for those pursuing the dreams, explaining why they’ve got to be patient on the climb up. He also talks about his Memphis house, which is bigger than Elvis‘. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Blac Youngsta Reveals The First Artist Whose Music Made Him Cry [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Blac Youngsta On The Hardest Part Of Finding His Original Sound [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Black Tony Is On Strike Over Blac Youngsta’s New Song [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Enter The #SlaySale6 Giveaway For Your Chance To Win Free Brazilian Bundles
- Update: Rick Ross Reportedly ‘Okay’ According To Emcee Fat Trel
- Blac Youngsta Talks About Befriending Yo Gotti After Crashing His Music Video [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- UPDATE: Rick Ross Is Reportedly On A Oxygenation Machine After Being Rushed To The Hospital
- Have You Heard Future’s Lyrics About Kylie Jenner? Let’s Just Say They’re Not Flattering…
- Kim Kardashian Inks Deal On A New Show Called ‘You Kiddin Me’
- Trump Reportedly Wants The First Lady — We Mean Ivanka Trump — Out Of The White House
- Iyanla Vanzant’s Advice For Tamar Braxton & Women Who Blame Their Friends For The Demise Of Their Relationships
- Safaree Claims Nicki Minaj Was Abusive, Says He Wasn’t Allowed To Leave The House
- Rick Ross Hospitalized … Possible Pneumonia