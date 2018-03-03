50 Cent On Rick Ross: ‘If He Dies, He Dies’

As Rick Ross is reportedly fighting for his life, one of his rivals 50 Cent seems to care less.

According to TMZ, on Instagram the rapper posted a picture of Ivan Drago from “Rocky IV” of a scene where one of the characters Drago stands over Apollo Creed as Creed is dying. In the film, Drago says, “If he dies, he dies.”

BRUH 50 Cent is a fucking savage. Smh🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/eBYN9wxZMb — IAMTOONS (@KartoonMGMT) March 3, 2018

In addition, 50 Cent posted the story about Rick Ross being hospitalized, mocking the seriousness of the situation, writing “no comment.”

He later added, “Look people this is not about me…it’s about when the lemon pepper came out.”

“Look at the little junkies in the comments saying that’s not funny that could be me.”

Sigh…

50 Cent is crazy lmao look at what he said about Rick Ross pic.twitter.com/M7Q8GlKO5z — Alex (@Dubs408) March 2, 2018

Of course, folks on Twitter had a lot to say about this.

50 cent got beef with his own CHILD. of course he doesn't care if Rick Ross died or not — alex smith got 71 million (@ELITEbreak_) March 3, 2018

50 cent standing over Rick Ross hospital bed like pic.twitter.com/bOVkVta2PN — smiley (@jessegallapagos) March 2, 2018

How cold! Praying @50cent never experiences grave circumstances again and the favor is returned. He needs much prayer. #RickRoss WE stand with you! Get better soon. — Ebony #NeverAgain (@BrandMeEbony) March 3, 2018

Very heartless for him to say that regardless how bad things are between them. — DORIS ANNETTE BIVINGS (@CELB2000) March 3, 2018

Well damn. Tell us how you really feel Fifty pic.twitter.com/qnB6Zva5NM — NekiaNichelle (@NekiaNichelle) March 3, 2018

As we previously reported, on Thursday the Miami rapper was hospitalized after being found unresponsive in his home. TMZ noted that the caller told 911 that someone at the residence was found “slobbing out the mouth” and unresponsive with labored breathing. Authorities also reported that the victim woke up at some point and became aggressive.

Rick was allegedly taken to an area hospital, where he is getting respiratory treatment. Someone close to his camp claims that the rapper’s health issues could be heart-related.

While some reports claim that he is currently on life support, sources close to Ross have come out saying that is not true.

Just got off the phone with a close source from Rick Ross camp and they reported that he is okay and he was never on life support. — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) March 3, 2018

While it’s unclear what’s behind this most recent health scare, we do know that in 2011, Ross was hospitalized after suffering two seizures on two separate flights. Ross attributed the incidents to lack of sleep, but has since changed has lifestyle and diet, Fox News noted.

Prayers up to The Bawse.

In the meantime, we hope 50 Cent can find it in his heart to tone this nonsense down.

RELATED NEWS:

REPORT: Rick Ross Hospitalized

Rick Ross Revises His Misogynistic Statements About Women Working With MMG

We Need To Talk About The Problem With Rappers Like Rick Ross