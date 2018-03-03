A Man Has Shot Himself In Front Of The White House

Another shooting has occurred, this time outside the White House.
CNN has confirmed that a man recently shot himself in front of the White House. According to their initial report, the self-inflicted took place along the North fence line of the White House. The Secret Service was quick to respond, and spokesperson Cathy Milhoan confirmed that the only shot fired was that of the victim. As of now, there's no word on whether or not the shooter claimed his own life. The Secret actually took to Twitter to announce the news, writing "Secret Service personnel are responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of White House."