Jordan Peele & Kobe Bryant Make History At 90th Oscars

Was it #OscarsSoWhite at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday? Not exactly. Two firsts definitely happened during the telecast. Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant became the first African-American to ever win the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film. Jordan Peele, the director of the highly acclaimed Get Out became the first African-American, male or female to win the award for Best Original Screenplay.

Kobe made sure to stick it to the Fox News host who suggested that LeBron James and Kevin Durant “shut up and dribble,” saying, “As basketball players we’re really supposed to shut up and dribble, but I’m glad we’re more than that.”

Kobe: "As basketball players, we're really supposed to shut up and dribble." Kobe takes a shot at that Fox News reporter. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/oHRbARABlk — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 5, 2018

Watch Kobe’s mini-movie below!

