It's official.

The Kardashians are insistent and deliberate about keeping the general public on their toes when it comes to their family planning. A month after the birth of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi, and a few days after reports surfacedthat Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian were allegedly going to welcome a baby boy, the latter couple has confirmed that they are having a girl.

It was during the finale of the 14th season of Keeping Up with The Kardashians that the news was revealed to the masses tuned into the reality show as Kylie Jenner broke the news to the mom-to-be over the phone. Apparently, Khloe’s first reaction wasn’t one of excitement as she was previously under the impression that she was having a boy per initial reports. READ MORE

