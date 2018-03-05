Childish Gambino And Rae Sremmurd Announce 2018 North American Tour

GRAMMY, Golden Globe and Emmy-Award winning and multi-talented recording artist, actor, and producer Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino announced dates for his upcoming North American tour with special guest Rae Sremmurd. Produced by Live Nation in partnership with Wolf + Rothstein, the month-long outing will visit 13 cities across North America, kicking off in Atlanta on September 6 and wrapping in Vancouver on September 30 with a Houston date on September 22.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 9 at 12pm local time at Ticketmaster.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, March 6 at 12pm local time through Thursday, March 8 at 10pm local time.

CHILDISH GAMBINO WITH SPECIAL GUEST RAE SREMMURD TOUR DATES:

Thu Sep 06 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena Sat Sep 08 Chicago, IL United Center Mon Sep 10 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre Wed Sep 12 Boston, MA TD Garden Fri Sep 14 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Tue Sep 18 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Wed Sep 19 Washington DC Capital One Arena Sat Sep 22 Houston, TX Toyota Center Sun Sep 23 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Wed Sept 26 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Thu Sept 27 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena Sat Sept 29 Seattle, WA KeyArena Sun Sep 30 Vancouver, BC

Also On Hot 96.3: