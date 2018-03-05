Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

REPORT: Rick Ross Is Back Home After Being In The Hospital

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment
Red Bull Super Pool Hosted By Reggie Bush and Devin Hester

Source: Rodrigo Varela / Getty

After being in the hospital for the last four days, Rick Ross is now home, according to TMZ.

Ross was hospitalized after he was found his Florida home unresponsive and “slobbing at the mouth.” Some reports, said that he had respiratory issues but according to TMZ, it turned out to be heart-related. Nevertheless, Ross is back home in Florida and we hope he continues to get better.

ICYMI: Rick Ross Hospitalized … Possible Pneumonia

ICYMI: Rick Ross Is Reportedly On A Oxygenation Machine After Being Rushed To The Hospital

ICYMI: Rick Ross Reportedly ‘Okay’ According To Emcee Fat Trel

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos