REPORT: Rick Ross Is Back Home After Being In The Hospital

After being in the hospital for the last four days, Rick Ross is now home, according to TMZ.

Ross was hospitalized after he was found his Florida home unresponsive and “slobbing at the mouth.” Some reports, said that he had respiratory issues but according to TMZ, it turned out to be heart-related. Nevertheless, Ross is back home in Florida and we hope he continues to get better.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

