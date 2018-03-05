Beyonce And JAY Z Announce Joint Tour?

Bonnie and Clyde are back! Beyonce and Jay-Z have just announced that they will be hitting the road again for another tour — well kind of. The announcement came about an hour ago on Beyonce’s Facebook page and on Ticketmaster’s page( both which have been deleted).

The post which announced the “On The Run Tour 2″ detailed that the tour will kick off on Monday, July 30 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.

A number of sources have reached out to representatives for Jay and Bey without any comment back.

So what do you think is another joint concert on the way?