Are Usher And Wife Headed To Divorce After Herpes Allegations?

Usher’s got it bad.

It’s been reported that his wife and him have decided to go their separate ways. They didn’t state whether or not they will be getting a divorce or if they just need some time away to reconsider the relationship.

“After much thought and consideration, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

The couple has been married since 2015 and some people wonder if this decision has to do with last year’s herpes allegations that made Usher a hot topic for all the wrong reasons.

