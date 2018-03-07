Woman Arrested for Stealing $150k in Cash and Jewelry at Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club [VIDEO]

Sarah Morin was arrested for stealing $150,000 in cash and jewelry from a pro-boxer at JAY-Z’s 40/40 nightclub.

She turned herself in after admitting to being one of multiple women wanted for stealing a Louis Vuitton bag from boxer Jermall Charlo on Saturday night.

via NYDN:

Charlo was celebrating with a group of friends when the middleweight prizefighter got into a brawl with a security guard, cops were told.

During the fisticuffs, one of Charlo’s friends left the boxer’s bag that held $25,000 in cash and $125,000 in jewelry — including a championship ring and a pendant of two boxing gloves covered with diamonds — on a table.

Morin allegedly scooped up the bag and ran out of the club with five other women that, like her, were dressed for a night on the town.

Detectives reviewing security footage were able to identify Morin, who returned the bag with the stolen jewelry when she surrendered. She didn’t have the cash on her, police sources said.

Cops charged Morin with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

A judge released her on her own recognizance following a brief arraignment hearing at Brooklyn Criminal Court Tuesday.

Her attorney Gerard Marrone, who was with Morin when she surrendered, said the charges were “bull—-.”

“She’s a good girl. She’s never been in trouble,” Marrone said, claiming a bouncer handed his client the bag as she ran away from the fight.

The bag had been handed off to several people before it ended up in Morin’s possession, Marrone said.

“One of the bouncers handed the bag to her and she ran for her life,” he said. “She was the last one that held the bag and that’s why she was arrested.”

“(That doesn’t) make her the bag man,” Marrone said.

Morin was trying to give the bag back when police reached out to her, her attorney said.

Do you believe her story?

