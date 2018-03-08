FreeMeekMill : Rapper’s Arresting Officer Named One Of Philadelphia’s “Most Corrupt Cops”

Meek Mill’s Arresting Officer Amongst Philly’s Dirtiest

The fight to free Meek Mill is going strong and might have just gotten an extra boost. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has released his list of reportedly corrupt police officers to the Philadelphia Inquirer that might play a key role in getting him released.

Among the list of corrupt cops was Reginald Graham, the arresting officer on the case that put Meek Mill behind bars last year. Graham has been investigated before for several incidents of corruption. It was because of his dirty track record that Graham has even been accused of lying by Meek’s legal defense.

Meek’s lawyer is assured that this new development will prove a plus for his client as the evidence is building in his favor.

Also On Hot 96.3: