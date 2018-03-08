Cardi B Meets Her Idol, Madonna [PHOTOS]

Cardi B is living her best life. She met her idol Madonna at the Material Girl’s Oscar after-party on Sunday.

Sharing a photo of herself and fiancé Offset with Madge and Quavo, Bardi celebrated the momentous occasion on Instagram. “I met my real life IDOL @madonna,” she wrote. “I can’t even believe i performed at her event and it was the most meaningful performance ever.”

Madonna showered praise upon Cardi, who performed for guests at the intimate soirée. “Love this girl so much,” she wrote. “ Thank you @iamcardib for shining your light at the party last night!”

