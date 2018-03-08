Cardi B Meets Her Idol, Madonna [PHOTOS]

Cardi B is living her best life. She met her idol Madonna at the Material Girl’s Oscar after-party on Sunday.
Sharing a photo of herself and fiancé Offset with Madge and Quavo, Bardi celebrated the momentous occasion on Instagram. “I met my real life IDOL @madonna,” she wrote. “I can’t even believe i performed at her event and it was the most meaningful performance ever.”
I met my real life IDOL @madonna .I can’t even believe i performed at her event and it was the most meaningful performance ever.I grew up with my mom listening to Madonna for hours .I performed Material Girl freshman year in High school, listen to her on all my photo shoots to have super confidence and always mentioned her in my interviews .The best part about it is she was everything i thought she would be a Liberal Kick ass feminist bitch 😱😱I’m soo happy
Madonna showered praise upon Cardi, who performed for guests at the intimate soirée. “Love this girl so much,” she wrote. “ Thank you @iamcardib for shining your light at the party last night!”
