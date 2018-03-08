Did Usher’s Herpes Scandal Break Up His Marriage? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

After just a couple of years of marriage, Usher and his wife, Grace, have announced that they are filing for divorce. Though they have said their divorce is amicable, the timing of this announcement is interesting, coming off the heels of Usher’s infamous herpes scandal.

Despite the fact that nothing has checked out in court, one can’t help but wonder if that’s what caused the demise of their relationship. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

