Grammy winner Bruno Mars was the topic of discussion on Twitter yesterday, after a viral clip questioned if he was a cultural colonizer.

this is why i hate bruno mars @seren_sensei says it all pic.twitter.com/CRLktsA2ea — hannie (@hannahmburrell) March 9, 2018

You have to see the full debate on @TheGrapevineTV.

i do urge y’all to watch the full video, by @TheGrapevineTV, a platform that’s been discussing topics surrounding the Black millennial experience for YEARS, get some context before you go off/in your feels ✨ https://t.co/mJ4jo9O27B — birthday gurL 🎈 (@aleyarion) March 9, 2018

Their convo divided the room and made Bruno’s name trend.

Click through for more great episodes from GrapevineTV and donate here.

@TheGrapevineTV I just donated to this great platform. I thought only my friends and I debated about topics like this until I came on GrapeVine 😭😭😭 — Joshua Kissi (@JoshuaKissi) March 9, 2018

