Gif God: Lil Yachty Put His Face On Popular Gifs And They Are Funny AF

Lil Yachty‘s new mixtape Lil Boat 2 leaked on Thursday night, and the self proclaimed King Of The Youth did what most youth do when something bad happens to them — vent about it on social media.

But being the humorous kid that he is, Yachty didn’t just complain about the album leak; he turned it into self promotion by putting his face on popular gifs.

My face when i seen lil boat 2 leaked pic.twitter.com/9yzsLI5RQT — king of the youth (@lilyachty) March 9, 2018

New gifs are coming… ;) pic.twitter.com/coZwAVx3nB — king of the youth (@lilyachty) March 9, 2018

Genius.

Ok why yachty gotta snap on every song like this pic.twitter.com/Uc4HkF8ru9 — No Jumper (@nojumper) March 9, 2018

Say what you want about the mumble rap culprit, but at least he’s business savvy.

Lil Boat 2 is officially available now.

