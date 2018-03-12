OFFICIAL: Beyonce & Jay-Z Announce ‘OTR II’ Tour

You knew Beyonce was going to use Coachella as a dry run for something big and now the secret is out: the tour is coming!
OTR 2 is happening with husband Jay-Z and Tidal pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 14 at 9 a.m. local time here in North America. General release tickets go on sale next Monday, March 19. Get in formation, BeyHive!
On LiveNation, the current dates listed for the tour kick off in July in Cleveland before heading to D.C., Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Dallas and New Orleans along with a HOUSTON DATE for September 15 at NRG Stadium.
See the full list of dates below:
|July 25, 2018
|Cleveland, OH
|FirstEnergy Stadium
|July 28, 2018
|Landover, MD
|FedEx Field
|July 30, 2018
|Philadelphia, PA
|Lincoln Financial Field
|August 2, 2018
|East Rutherford, NJ
|MetLife Stadium
|August 5, 2018
|Foxboro, MA
|Gillette Stadium
|August 8, 2018
|Minneapolis, MN
|US Bank Stadium
|August 10, 2018
|Chicago, IL
|Soldier Field
|August 13, 2018
|Detroit, MI
|Ford Field
|August 18, 2018
|Orchard Park, NY
|New Era Field
|August 23, 2018
|Nashville, TN
|Vanderbilt Stadium
|August 25, 2018
|Atlanta, GA
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|August 29, 2018
|Orlando, FL
|Camping World Stadium
|September 11, 2018
|Dallas, TX
|AT&T Stadium
|September 13, 2018
|New Orleans, LA
|Mercedes-Benz Superdome
|September 15, 2018
|Houston, TX
|NRG Stadium
|September 19, 2018
|Glendale, AZ
|University Of Phoenix Stadium
|September 22, 2018
|Pasadena, CA
|Rose Bowl
|September 27, 2018
|San Diego, CA
|SDCCU Stadium
|September 29, 2018
|Santa Clara, CA
|Levi’s Stadium
|October 2, 2018
|Vancouver, BC
|BC Place
