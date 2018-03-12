Black Panther Soundtrack Rules Supreme

Continues to be #1 on Billboard

Continues to be #1 on Billboard

While the movie, Black Panther, continues to run the box offices (nationally and internationally) the soundtrack continues to dominate as well. For another consecutive week (3 to be specific) Black Panther:The Album, curated by TDE’s Kendrick Lamar, continues to set the bar higher.

“…earned the top spot once again with 76,000 equivalent album units, 15,000 of which in traditional sales. This is the first time a soundtrack has logged at least three weeks at No. 1 since the Frozen topped the charts for 13 nonconsecutive weeks in 2014. The Black Panther film has also enjoyed continued success over the last 3 weeks. It topped $1 billion worldwide as of Saturday.” – HNHH

All I have to say is… WAKANDA FOREVAAAAAA.

 

