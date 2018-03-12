Cardi B: Debut Album Date Confirmed

Cardi B: Debut Album Date Confirmed

Cardi B’s highly anticipated album finally gets an official time stamp of when we all can hear it. It’s been a long time coming BUT we’ll get to hear what she’s been working on next month.

“…Previously, Cardi revealed that her debut would be arriving in January of this year, but it’s safe to assume that her quest for something close to perfection has contributed to the delay as she previously expressed her apprehension with releasing her album on the heels of the viral success enjoyed by her “Bodak Yellow” single.

“I have a lot of pressure on me,” Cardi tweeted back in November. “I have songs stashed up. I just don’t think they qualified for my album. Sometimes I think is ready sometimes I think it’s not so I’m going to take my time till it’s right.” – HNHH

 

