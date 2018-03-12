Chance The Rapper Honors Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, & More For Inspiring Artists Like Him

The iHeartRadio Music Awards this weekend was full of great performances and exciting announcements alike.

One of the highlights of the event was when Chance the Rapper received the Innovator of the Year award. The honor was presented to him by Pharrell and Chance gave a great speech that honored artists who came before him.

For a conscious independent rapper like Chance, the young star couldn’t help but shout out names like James Brown, Prince and Ray Charles. He even showed love to contemporary artists such as Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé. You can check out Chance’s full speech for yourself below!

Also On Hot 96.3: