Music
Home > Music

Cyn Santana Plans To Go ‘On The Run’ With Jay Z & Beyoncé—Sort Of?

Cyn stans for Bey and it's so cute. See how she reimagined the queen's artwork below.

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment

Like us, Cyn Santana has been overjoyed ever since Beyoncé announced her joint tour with husband Jay Z this morning. The reality star shared big plans to go ‘On The Run’ with Jayoncé—from her kitchen—with Joe Budden making guest appearances. We’re not sure if Joe is aware that his time has been volunteered, but who can say “no” to Cyn? Plus, that’s a pretty good Photoshop job, amirite?

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

If you’ve never been a witness to how Cyn gets down while performing Beyoncé, click here. It’s kind of her thing.

beyonce jay z on the run tour toronto beyonce.com

Remember When Beyoncé & Hov Were 'On The Run' In Toronto?

28 photos Launch gallery

Remember When Beyoncé & Hov Were 'On The Run' In Toronto?

Continue reading Remember When Beyoncé & Hov Were ‘On The Run’ In Toronto?

Remember When Beyoncé & Hov Were 'On The Run' In Toronto?

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos