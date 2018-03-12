Cyn Santana Plans To Go ‘On The Run’ With Jay Z & Beyoncé—Sort Of?

Like us, Cyn Santana has been overjoyed ever since Beyoncé announced her joint tour with husband Jay Z this morning. The reality star shared big plans to go ‘On The Run’ with Jayoncé—from her kitchen—with Joe Budden making guest appearances. We’re not sure if Joe is aware that his time has been volunteered, but who can say “no” to Cyn? Plus, that’s a pretty good Photoshop job, amirite?

If you’ve never been a witness to how Cyn gets down while performing Beyoncé, click here. It’s kind of her thing.