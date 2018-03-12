Tax Questions You Might Need Answered [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Do you have questions about your taxes and need someone’s advice? Headkrack went on Facebook Live with Jini Thorton and she gave a lot of tax advice. She talked about extensions, paperwork you’re allowed to throw out and so much more.
Headkrack over the weekend put tax information from 2007 into the garbage, but Thorton said that was fine. She also told people if they aren’t going to be prepared to file then ask for an extension. When spending your tax money be smart, have a plan and write it out.
