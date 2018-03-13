Former Bad Boy Records Rapper Craig Mack Dies At 46

Via | HipHopDX

Several members of the Hip Hop community took to social media on early Tuesday morning (March 13) to mourn the death of Houston Hip Hop vet Craig Mack. He was 46.

DJ Scratch of EPMD fame posted a photo of Mack with the caption, “I just got a disturbing phone call. I cannot believe this dude is gone. He just reached out a couple of weeks ago for me to speak on his documentary about his life. Because Craig was my rodie on tour. He would set up & break down my turntables every night on tour. Rest In Peace Lil Bro.”

