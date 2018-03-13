12 Photos That’ll Make You Realize How Much You Miss Kanye West

According to TMZ, Kanye West has returned to the mountaintops of Wyoming with Travis Scott and friends, presumably to focus on music. We’re dying for a new album from ‘Ye, but we also kind of miss those days where we got to hear from him more. Breakups are hard and we’re getting over this one as best we can. But for now, check out the gallery below for the good ole times and keep your fingers crossed—for a new album and for a Kanye that wants to be with us again.
12 Photos That'll Make You Miss The Old Kanye
12 photos
