Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

12 Photos That’ll Make You Realize How Much You Miss Kanye West

Come back, Yeezy.

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

According to TMZ, Kanye West has returned to the mountaintops of Wyoming with Travis Scott and friends, presumably to focus on music. We’re dying for a new album from ‘Ye, but we also kind of miss those days where we got to hear from him more. Breakups are hard and we’re getting over this one as best we can. But for now, check out the gallery below for the good ole times and keep your fingers crossed—for a new album and for a Kanye that wants to be with us again.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick in Miami

12 Photos That'll Make You Miss The Old Kanye

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Photos That'll Make You Miss The Old Kanye

Continue reading 12 Photos That’ll Make You Miss The Old Kanye

12 Photos That'll Make You Miss The Old Kanye

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos