Tristan Thompson Celebrates His 27th Birthday with Khloe & Family [Photos]

As they approach parenthood together, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson celebrate another joyous occasion with family — Tristan’s birthday.

The 33-year-old reality star at eight months pregnant took to Instagram to honor her bae’s 27th birthday.

They celebrated the NBA player’s 27th birthday with a private dinner at Beauty & Essex Los Angeles. Check out the picks below:

Tristan Thompson Celebrates His 27th Birthday with Baby Momma, Khloe [Photos] 16 photos Launch gallery Tristan Thompson Celebrates His 27th Birthday with Baby Momma, Khloe [Photos] 1. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex Source:Getty 1 of 16 2. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex Source:Getty 2 of 16 3. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex Source:Getty 3 of 16 4. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex Source:Getty 4 of 16 5. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex Source:Getty 5 of 16 6. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex Source:Getty 6 of 16 7. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex Source:Getty 7 of 16 8. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex Source:Getty 8 of 16 9. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex Source:Getty 9 of 16 10. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex Source:Getty 10 of 16 11. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex Source:Getty 11 of 16 12. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex Source:Getty 12 of 16 13. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex Source:Getty 13 of 16 14. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex Source:Getty 14 of 16 15. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 07, 2018 Source:Getty 15 of 16 16. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 07, 2018 Source:Getty 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading Tristan Thompson Celebrates His 27th Birthday with Baby Momma, Khloe [Photos] Tristan Thompson Celebrates His 27th Birthday with Baby Momma, Khloe [Photos]

