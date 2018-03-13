Joseline Hernandez Is OUT; Erica Mena Is IN On Love & Hip Hop ATL Season 7

Get ready for the new season of LHH ATL and the Puerto Rican Princess is no where to be found.

Questions that needed answers are finally getting them in the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta season seven super-trailer. Erica Mena is back on the franchise and is focused on producing quality music this time around. Danger Zone 2.0 is in full-effect, and it seems as if Stevie is making separate promises to his original artist Estelita, Signed’s Just Brittany, and OG Erica Mena as to who will be the leading lady of the label. We are finally introduced to Mimi’s love Tamera, who immediately had a run-in with Mimi’s old friend Melissa.

Let’s just say she isn’t happy about this union. Tommie Lee is on her bawse ish, trying to spend more time in the studio but less time with her family. That may be difficult seeing as how her sister Versace called the police on her. (Everyone knows Tommie and 5-0 don’t mix.)

