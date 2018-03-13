[WATCH] Tory Lanez And Travis Scott Almost Got Into A Fight In San Antonio

On his recently released Memories Don’t Die album, Tory Lanez referenced an alleged altercation between and Travis Scott. On “Hate To Say,” Lanez rapped, “Me and Travis Scott almost fought at the Mala Luna / We both agreed shortly after that it was music / That we could be possibly doing that bigger than tryna ruin it / So my apologies, n****, just forgive me for doing it.”

Now footage of said near fight has surfaced and it looks pretty tense. The two men can be seen in the video below at the Mala Luna Festival in San Antonio ready to throw hands for respect. The Mo. City rapper decided to check Lanez over comments he made in a then-recent interview. Although Scott remains calm, Lanez wants to clear the room of any entourage members so the two of them can fight one-on-one.

The footage ends before any of that happens but we can at least assume cooler heads prevailed. All of this could originally be pointed to a since deleted tweet in 2016 over Meek Mill’s “Litty” where Lanez wrote, “I can’t sound like somebody I wrote for,” a dig presumably aimed at Travis Scott.

