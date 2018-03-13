21 Savage Makes His Television Debut On ‘Ellen’ And Donates $21,000 To His New Non-Profit

21 Savage just made his television performance debut, and he did so in a big way; The Atlanta native was the musical guest on Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Mr. Savage performed the huge single “Bank Account” from his 2017 debut Issa Album. After wrapping up his performance of the song, he presented a $21,000 check to the 21 Savage Bank Account Campaign. The rapper has just entered in a new partnership with Get Schooled, for a non-profit in he will helps kids learn how to save money, make money, and open up bank accounts.

Ellen x 21 Savage …. announcing our Non profit Organization “Leading my Example” and donating $21,000 to Get Schooled to get young people bank accounts and tutorials on Finacial literacy & credit build up …. pic.twitter.com/gl2X94MJoa — Stone Mound Meezy (@MEGAMEEZY) March 13, 2018

It’s super dope to see 21 donating his time and money to kids, and teaching financial literacy is more than important–especially since it’s something that’s not taught in schools. And children will most definitely be more likely to listen to someone they love like Savage, so this is a message that will be really influential down the line.

You can watch his whole performance of “Bank Account” below:

