Are Drake And Lauryn Hill Working On New Music Together?

The full lineup for Pitchfork Festival is here, and it boasts a very special set from Ms. Lauryn Hill in its Sunday headlining slot. However, that’s not the news has people buzzing. Last night, Drake’s latest song, rumoured to be called ‘Showin Off’, has was leaked online.

Although the leaks are being removed by the second, fans are already listening and reviewing the song, which samples Lauryn Hill’s ‘Ex Factor’, making people wonder could they have plans to collaborate on new music together.

New Drake & Lauryn Hill Snippet 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4bMvEcP6lS — Drake 🦉 (@TalkOnRoad) March 13, 2018

Keep in mind that Drake recently confirmed that his follow-up to ‘God’s Plan’ is coming very soon.

Maybe his follow-up includes Lauryn Hill. We will see. One thing’s for sure. People are excited to see if Drake and Lauryn Hill did create some magic in the studio.

Drake and Lauryn Hill got some 🔥🔥 they’re withholding from us 👀 https://t.co/4v9BHsW5mG — REVOLT TV (@REVOLTTV) March 14, 2018

