Indy Is Participating In The National School Walkout Today! Here’s What You Need To Know

According to the Indy Star, the administrators of some of the largest high schools in the state of Indiana have released plans for students in preparation for the National School Walkout today (March 14th)

At 10 a.m. teens nationwide are planning to walk outside for 17 minutes in honor of the 17 victims of the February mass shooting in Parkland, Fla., and to call for legislation that responds to gun violence.

The state’s largest district, Indianapolis Public Schools, said in a statement it will support students’ right to free speech.

For the Indy students, the Indy Star provided this list of what students should know before the walkouts:

SOURCE: Indy Star

