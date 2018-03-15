Entertainment
WOAH: Tamar Braxton Is Almost Unrecognizable With Her New Look [PHOTOS]

Tay Tay is finally free.

Bald and beautiful is the new wave these days, and Tamar Braxton is on board.

✂️ finally free

✂️ finally free

 

The songstress took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her new buzz cut, and we gotta say — we haven’t seen Tay look this confident and stunning in a minute.

 

The BlueBird singer went through a lot in the past year regarding her tumultuous marriage with Vincent Herbert. But with a new do’, a new leash on life and her 41st birthday just around the corner, it looks like Tamar Braxton’s journey is just beginning.

Her Tamartians are proud:

Congrats sis.

 

