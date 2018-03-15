WOAH: Tamar Braxton Is Almost Unrecognizable With Her New Look [PHOTOS]

Bald and beautiful is the new wave these days, and Tamar Braxton is on board.
The songstress took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her new buzz cut, and we gotta say — we haven’t seen Tay look this confident and stunning in a minute.
The BlueBird singer went through a lot in the past year regarding her tumultuous marriage with Vincent Herbert. But with a new do’, a new leash on life and her 41st birthday just around the corner, it looks like Tamar Braxton’s journey is just beginning.
Her Tamartians are proud:
Congrats sis.
