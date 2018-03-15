Did Bow Wow Get Roughed Up For Talking Smack About Future? [VIDEO]

Via | HipHopDX

Video has surfaced of rapper/actor Bow Wow allegedly being attacked by an up and coming artist named Cheeks Bossman. Footage of the incident was uploaded to the Worldstar Instagram account on Tuesday (March 13).See the video below:

However, according to Hip Hop DX, before Bossman goes at Bow Wow, someone can be heard yelling, “What’s up with that Future shit?”

From there, the “Drunk Off Ciroc” rapper is punched and tackled before the camera cuts off.

