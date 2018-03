Rihanna never backs down from a clapback. A day after Snapchat apologized for using the singer in an ad joking about domestic violence, Rih Rih clapped back on her Instagram.

“Throw the whole app-ology away!” Rih says in the message. After a bad interface design, Kylie Jenner bringing the stock down singlehandlely and now the ad, is it time for a full-on goodbye to Snap?

