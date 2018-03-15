Uber Is Offering FREE Rides Across Indy on St. Patrick’s Day

For St. Patrick’s Day, Uber is all about making sure you get home safely, which is why to deter drinking and driving, Uber will be offering free rides across Indianapolis on that special day.

According to Fox 59, if you enter the promo code “INDYSTPATS” into the Uber app when requesting a ride, it will be free up to $15.

The code will be available from 11 a.m. Saturday and to 3 a.m. Sunday.

“We applaud Uber giving free rides to people in Indianapolis on St. Patrick’s Day, one of the most dangerous holidays on our roads,” MADD National President Colleen Sheehey-Church said in a statement. “Designating a driver is an important part of our campaign to eliminate drunk driving and I urge people who drink alcohol to opt out of driving and instead use an Uber or call a non-drinking friend to get home safe.”

SOURCE: Fox 59 | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On Hot 96.3: