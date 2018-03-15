Tamar Braxton Shaves Her Head On Instagram Live [VIDEO]

Fed up with her wigs and weaves – and all the blood, sweat and tears involved with the constant upkeep – Tamar Braxton has decided to do away with her hair altogether.
The singer took to Instagram Wednesday with video of her head being shaved bald.
“I’m over feeling captive to a wig, weave, people, people’s comments & opinions hell…even my OWN feelings! WE can choose to stop these things from having the power and victory over us!! And for me, that starts TODAY. #happysttamarsday,” she captioned the video.
While the move was largely applauded in her comment section, Tamar’s son Logan wasn’t a fan of his mama’s new look, singing: “Haayall no to the nah…to the nah, nah, nah” and calling her “Mr. Mommy.”
“That’s what I get for doing too much in-front of my 4 year old,” Braxton wrote.
(Photo Credit: Courtesy)