Tamar Braxton Shaves Her Head On Instagram Live [VIDEO]

Fed up with her wigs and weaves – and all the blood, sweat and tears involved with the constant upkeep – Tamar Braxton has decided to do away with her hair altogether.

The singer took to Instagram Wednesday with video of her head being shaved bald.

✂️ finally free A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Mar 14, 2018 at 6:55pm PDT

“I’m over feeling captive to a wig, weave, people, people’s comments & opinions hell…even my OWN feelings! WE can choose to stop these things from having the power and victory over us!! And for me, that starts TODAY. #happysttamarsday,” she captioned the video.

While the move was largely applauded in her comment section, Tamar’s son Logan wasn’t a fan of his mama’s new look, singing: “Haayall no to the nah…to the nah, nah, nah” and calling her “Mr. Mommy.”

“That’s what I get for doing too much in-front of my 4 year old,” Braxton wrote.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

(Photo Credit: Courtesy)

Also On Hot 96.3: