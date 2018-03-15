Rihanna Slams Snapchat For A Domestic Abuse Ad, Now Their Stock Is Dropping!

Snapchat was already hanging on by a thread but when they decided to post an ad that came for Rihanna and poked fun at her domestic violence incident from nearly 10 years ago. See the tasteless snap that has since been deleted below:
However, they picked the wrong one to mess with. Even though, Snapchat has since apologized for the ad but it was too little too late. The damage has not only been done, Rihanna has read the social media app for filth. See her statement below.
Plus, according to TIME, following Rihanna’s comments on the controversy, shares of Snap Inc. have dropped nearly 5%.
If you don’t remember, this isn’t the first time this year that Snap Inc. has felt the star power of a celebrity affect their holdings. Back in February, Snap stocks dropped over 7% after Kylie Jenner sent a dismissive tweet about Snapchat.
When Rihanna says Snapchat is over, Snapchat is OVER! Even Joe Budden has quit Snapchat, along with many others because of Rihanna.