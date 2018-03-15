Rihanna Slams Snapchat For A Domestic Abuse Ad, Now Their Stock Is Dropping!

Snapchat was already hanging on by a thread but when they decided to post an ad that came for Rihanna and poked fun at her domestic violence incident from nearly 10 years ago. See the tasteless snap that has since been deleted below:

Is it just me, or is this ad that popped up on my Snapchat extremely tone deaf? Like what were they thinking with this? pic.twitter.com/7kP9RHcgNG — Royce Mann (@TheRoyceMann) March 12, 2018

However, they picked the wrong one to mess with. Even though, Snapchat has since apologized for the ad but it was too little too late. The damage has not only been done, Rihanna has read the social media app for filth. See her statement below.

Plus, according to TIME, following Rihanna’s comments on the controversy, shares of Snap Inc. have dropped nearly 5%.

If you don’t remember, this isn’t the first time this year that Snap Inc. has felt the star power of a celebrity affect their holdings. Back in February, Snap stocks dropped over 7% after Kylie Jenner sent a dismissive tweet about Snapchat.

Snapchat is done. Shoutout to Rihanna. pic.twitter.com/i00w0PvyJ7 — Stephen Dacres (@SRDtv) March 15, 2018

When Rihanna says Snapchat is over, Snapchat is OVER! Even Joe Budden has quit Snapchat, along with many others because of Rihanna.

Rihanna said delete Snapchat so guess what I’m doing!!! #Navy — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) March 15, 2018

I deleted Snapchat like a month ago anyways but that Rihanna ad def woulda been the cancellation if I hadn’t — ill na na (@VILVTVN) March 15, 2018

Rihanna said we should delete our snapchat for their domestic abuse joke. Our president has spoken therefore i’m deleting snapchat. pic.twitter.com/nLvB2okCRa — c (@kidcudison) March 15, 2018

My wife said i gotta delete Snapchat, and this app ain’t about to break up our happy home. I’m with you, boo @rihanna — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) March 15, 2018

y'all thought kylie killed snapchat, but rihanna dragged it to the grave! RIP september 2011-march 2018 pic.twitter.com/GXGMnWe6Zx — cozy spice (@sydegee) March 15, 2018

