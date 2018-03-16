Entertainment
Kanye West Is Getting Sued Over His Yeezy Collection

Camouflage is definitely trending.

We’ve seen celebs like Tamar Braxton, Rihanna, Amber Rose and more rocking the hunter chic print in various ways.

It’s also been trending on the runway with popular brands like Vetements, LanvinLouis Vuitton, and more showing the print on the runway back in January.

Kanye West has been giving off the “going hunting” vibes for the fashion set and is now possibly preparing to pay a hefty price for the trend. Jordan Outdoor Enterprises, a popular camouflage pattern manufacturer since 1982, has apparently filed a lawsuit against Yeezy for producing an “unauthorized copy” of their Realtree camouflage pattern.  Uh oh.

PEOPLE Magazine allegedly has accessed court documents claiming a Yeezy rep had reached out to Jordan Outdoor Enterprises in 2016, regarding their camouflage design. The lawsuit reveals that after Jordan Outdoor Enterprises brought out licensing, that the Yeezy camp became non-responsive.

What do you think beauties? Does the camouflage look too similar? Is Jordan Outdoor Enterprises just choosing to target Yeezy for their popular owner? Tell us your thoughts in the comment section.

