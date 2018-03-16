Former ‘Flavor of Love’ Star Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard Gets A Museum Exhibit

The original HBIC of reality TV, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, will be the subject of a new exhibit at THNK 1994.

The Brooklyn museum will open “David’s Dead: A Celebration of Tiffany Pollard” on May 18th. The collection will mainly focus on Pollard’s time on “Celebrity Big Brother UK” in 2016.

A statement from THNK 1994 reads: “While this will be a celebration of her entire oeuvre we will focus on her masterpiece David’s Dead, which we believe is the pinnacle of reality television, roughly 7 minutes of pure unbridled chaos in the celebrity UK Big Brother house wherein David Bowie’s widow gets the news of his death and has to tell someone, she tells Tiffany who thinks she’s talking about David Gest (Liza Minnelli’s “ex-husband”) who is also in the house and has been sick in bed.”

Pollard confirmed the news on Instagram, saying she was “truly beyond flattered and humbled.”

Scroll up to watch the classic “David’s Dead” episode of “Celebrity Big Brother U.K.,” when housemate Angie delivers some tragic news. However, when she decides to share it with Tiffany, there’s an unfortunate, but hilarious, misunderstanding.

One YouTube user said: “This is HIGH ART to me. I want this entire video tattooed shot by shot all over my body.”

“Another wrote: “Dear heavenly father, I pray that one day that I possess just one tenth of 1% of the amount of extra that you have blessed Tiffany Pollard with, in Jesus name I pray AMEN.”

From “Flavor of Love” and “Big Brother UK” to “Scared Famous” and her Vh1.com webseries “Brunch with Tiffany,” Ms. Pollard is the gift that keeps on giving.

“David’s Dead: A Celebration of Tiffany Pollard” will show at THNK 1994 until June 3. There will also be a “wall of artist’s renderings of Tiffany Pollard’s finest moments in IRL GIF form.”

“Can’t wait to see,” said Tiffany.

SOURCE: EURweb.com

