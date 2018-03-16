Are Logic and Jessica Andrea Headed For A Divorce?

It looks like rapper Logic and his wife Jessica Andrea, may be calling it quits.

According to TMZ, the two are on their way to a divorce after less than three years of marriage. No reason for this split has been given but TMZ noted that even though divorce papers haven’t been filed yet, reconciliation doesn’t seem likely.

If that’s not enough, hints of trouble between the couple first surfaced on Instagram when fans noticed Jessica unfollowed Logic even though he still follows her, per TMZ.

The two were seen last seen publicly together arm in arm at the 60th Grammy Awards in January.

The couple married back in October 2015 and Andrea provided vocals for Logic’s suicide prevention anthem, and would occasionally join him during his performances.

Neither Logic nor Andrea have addressed the spilt publicly.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

