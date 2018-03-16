Kodak Black Is Reportedly In Solitary Confinement

Kodak Black has reportedly been sent to solitary confinement for 30 days.

According to TMZ, he used the prison phone to make a 3-way call which is prohibited by prison rules. Kodak has since requested that he be allowed to see his tutor while in solitary confinement, because he is studying to get his GED.

The judge has yet to rule.

Kodak is currently facing felony charges of theft, firearm possession, drug possession, and violation of probation. He has been in a Florida jail since January when law enforcement raided his home, after they were tipped off by a number of alarming posts the rapper had posted on social media, that included video showing guns and marijuana with a child in the room.

