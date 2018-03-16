Is Wendy Williams Job In Trouble? Fans Really Like Jerry O’Connell

According to one Hollywood insider, Wendy Williams “better get back to work quickly because producers have noticed audience reaction and the higher ratings with her replacement”….. Jerry O’Connell.

The actor has taken over hosting duties for Williams while she is on medical leave until her return to air on March 19.

“Jerry has been such a good friend to me,” Williams said. “We’re happy to welcome him as a guest host while I’m out getting much-needed rest.”

So, how has the temp job been for O’Connell?

When he stopped by “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on March 13, he was happy to dish about his new side gig.

A caller asked: “What has been the most nerve-wracking thing about guest hosting The Wendy Williams Show this week?” and O’Connell was quick to respond.

Meanwhile, fans are here for O’Connell’s hosting duties… peep comments from the Lipstick Alley crowd:

Xxxpensive said: I wouldn’t be shocked to hear that Debmar Mercury have offered Jerry his own daytime show after this. He’s the quintessential fun goofy white dude. He needs a show ASAP. I am really enjoying him as a host.

Eartha Kitt: He should’ve been picked as Kelly’s co-host. He’s way more charming and funny than Ryan.

Anais Karam: He’s the ultimate glow up. He was the fat kid in Stand By Me.

Queen Bei: I really like him. And he ACTUALLY watches the content he discusses unlike Wendy. She either doesn’t remember names and events or doesn’t watch.

OhLordHaveMacy: Jerry just fit right in all of a sudden! Watch Wendy come back and you be able to count the handclaps you hear when she sits back in that chair!! LMAO.

Barbara Roberts/Kens wifey: I hate him, he’s so annoying. How can y’all stand him? omfg. He tries too damn hard, all I do is cringe when I see him. It just makes me miss Wendy more.

