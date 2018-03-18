Uber’s Free Ride System Fails On St. Patrick’s Day, Indy Users Not Happy!

Earlier in the week, we reported that for St. Patrick’s Day, Uber would be offering free rides across Indianapolis using the promo code “INDYSTPATS” which get users one ride for up to $15 between 11 a.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday.

The idea was for this was to get you home safely and to deter drinking and driving, while celebrating.

However, according to Indy Star, people weren’t to happy with Uber’s services. In fact, multiple users of the Uber service reported they received nothing but errors when attempting to snag a free ride.

See some of the complaints from people on Twitter below:

@Uber_Support why isn’t the indianapolis code working “INDYSTPATS” — Kelsey (@killerlewski) March 17, 2018

@Uber that’s pretty crappy you give INdianapolis free rides, and than take it away. I hope no one dies because they were counting on your promotion! I have been using Uber since it started! However it looks like @lyft it is from now on! — Nick Martin (@nem781) March 17, 2018

The $15 Free Ride promo for Indianapolis on ☘️was bogus. It was offered from 11 AM until 3 AM using the code INDYSTPATS yet it didnt work. Marketing scam. Will use @lyft all the time now. https://t.co/GO0KlLLv8I — PB (@IndyPam33) March 18, 2018

No comments or statements have yet been by made by Uber.

