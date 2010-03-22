50 leaving the Rap Game?? Or jus Reinventing himself

Black Magic, 5-0? Is this what you’ve really come up with? LMFAO. What happened to the next album being a double-disc so you could get the f*ck off Interscope Records and see who is gonna bid the highest on your boring worthless uncreative career? First off, let me just point out that this doggy has had a great run in hip-hop or the rap game, whatever y’all wanna call it, but trying to squeeze a few dollars out of some other genres to save his a** from completely becoming irrelevant? LMFAO. Hold up, let me show y’all exactly what 5-0 is talking about these past few days:”I went to a traveling with my live band, I took my band with me and sequenced it and recorded the actual record while I was out there. I did two other songs I had production for. I had been writing those songs for a while. So I finished them and recorded them while I was out. New Black Magic project, I’m excited about it. It has a totally different vibe. I won’t allow myself to be placed in a box when I can only do one style or one kind of music. They should expect the unexpected on this project. It’s good. If they can understand how I enjoy different genres of music and different styles; for the people who have various tastes in music, they’ll really like it.”

