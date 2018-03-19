NBA YoungBoy Charged With Aggravated Assault & Kidnapping

After being released from jail last week on $75k bond, NBA YoungBoy has just been indicted with aggravated assault and kidnapping for the alleged beating of his girlfriend, Jania.
According to TMZ, a grand jury in Waycross, Georgia handed down the 2-count indictments today, even though the girlfriend did not want to press charges, saying they were just engaged in horseplay.
Surveillance video from a Waycross, GA hotel showed YoungBoy slamming his girlfriend and dragging her back into their room. See the video below:
Youngboy’s latest tweet also caught a few people’s eye, see the tweet below:
This story is developing.
SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty
