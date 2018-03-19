Vivica A. Fox Describes Sex With 50 Cent As PG-13, He Responds On Instagram!

Vivica A. Fox is spilling the tea about her relationship 50 Cent in her upcoming self-help book “Every Day, I’m Hustling.”

According to NY Daily News, Fox says 50 Cents wooed her and they had amazing chemistry although he was more focused on his career than on sex.

Via NY Daily News

“Most of the time, I would be the one initiating sex, because I really enjoyed making love with him,” writes Fox, who also describes their sessions as PG-13 but “cherished and special.”

Now, of course with social media it didn’t take long for 50 Cent to find out about Fox’s comments about their sex life and he has since responded on Instagram, saying this was “14 years ago…smh who does this?” See his post below:

Vivica has yet to respond to 50 Cent’s Instagram post but we will see.

Nevertheless, beyond her relationship with 50 Cent, in her book she also reportedly talks about being on the set of some of her most famous movies, like Kill Bill, Independence Day and much more.

The book is scheduled to be released on April 3rd.

SOURCE: NY Daily News | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

