[WATCH] Beyonce Gets Teary-eyed Accepting A Humanitarian Award At The Wearable Art Gala

When you’re Beyonce, you pretty much have everything (except Album of the Year Grammys for two albums that outright deserved them, but I digress.) Still, there are other organizations out there willing to give the Queen her things, not only as a musician but a humanitarian as well.

The second annual Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles honored Beyonce for her work giving back to the community, including public kudos from a fan suffering from a bone disease as well as former First Lady Michelle Obama who noted that the “Formation” singer personally inspires her.

While accepting her award, Beyonce said that she likes to keep her charity work quiet because she believes she should be doing more, and that giving is reward enough. Her mother and director of the event, Tina Knowles-Lawson got her own shoutout from her eldest daughter as Queen Bey said that Mama Tina should be getting an award instead, citing her example as a role model for Beyonce and sister Solange.