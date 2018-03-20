Beyonce Shares Stunning Pics From 2018 Wearable Art Gala

Beyonce Shares Stunning Pics From 2018 Wearable Art Gala

Via | HotNewHipHop

Beyonce shares numerous photos from Sunday night’s Wearable Art Gala.

By now, most of you might’ve seen pictures or footage floating around the internet of Beyonce & her daughter Blue Ivy looking gorgeous as ever in matching dresses at Sunday night’s Wearable Art Gala.

In fact, Blue Ivy stole the show for a little while when the auction was going on and she was hilariously bidding $18K on an art piece for her parents. The cute clip made its rounds on social media on Monday, and now we have some more adorable pics of Blue Ivy again thanks to Beyonce. See the pictures below:

