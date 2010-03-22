Lloyd Banks On Trina’s Nude Photos Leaking, “That’s Something I Wanted To See For A Minute”

According Sohh.com Lloyd Banks Stated : “Sh*t, the fact of losing music is embarrassing enough, but all that other sh*t like pictures and video… I don’t do any of that sh*t,” Banks explained in an interview. “You gotta know who you are as a human. [Laughs] If you’re sending somebody your picture and you’re just a regular Mo, then that picture won’t mean anything. But you don’t have to be a celebrity to be embarrassed. You can be a regular person that turned into a celebrity later. So that goes for the regular Moes too. Be careful…[For Trina,] I’m like ‘D*mn.’ That’s something I wanted to see for a minute. I ain’t mad at it. I mean, I don’t wish that on nobody, but it happened and I’ma look.” (VIBE)

