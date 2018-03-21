Whole Foods’ Downtown Indy Location Is Officially Open

The Whole Foods in Downtown Indianapolis is officially open for business and they can’t wait for you to visit them at 320 E. Market Street.

The first 500 customers through the door after the 9 a.m. will get a gift card ranging between $5 and $50, with one lucky customer receiving a $500 gift card, according to Indy Star.

Via Indy Star

The store will have a tap room with 20 Indiana beers on tap, a coffee bar, an assortment of Japanese-American mochi ice cream, pizza, a salad bar and a hot foods bar, and more than 100 varieties of cheese. The store alsowill have Amazon lockers.

This is the fifth Whole Foods in the state of Indiana.

SOURCE: Indy Star | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On Hot 96.3: